Live
- CCI approves PSA India takeover, V.I.P. Industries stake deal
- India Keeps Negotiation Window Open Amid Trump’s 50% Tariffs, But Farmers And MSMEs Are Red Lines
- Noida Dowry Death Case: Inflammable Liquid And New Videos Alter Probe Direction
- Delhi Police busts Rs 70 lakh visa fraud racket targeting Nepali citizens; two arrested
- Bomb threats at EPS' residence, Coimbatore passport office turn out to be hoax
- PKL to honour Pardeep Narwal’s legacy ahead of season 12 opener
- Vizhinjam Port emerges as South Asia’s new maritime powerhouse: Kerala Ports Minister
- How to Choose the Perfect Nude Lipstick for Any Skin Tone
- Spotify Rolls Out In-App Messaging to Let Users Share Songs and Podcasts Seamlessly
- Covid, flu, pneumonia among vaccines essential for adults with heart disease
Noida Dowry Death Case: Inflammable Liquid And New Videos Alter Probe Direction
Highlights
The investigation into Nikki Bhati’s alleged dowry death has taken a new turn after police found an inflammable substance in her room and obtained...
The investigation into Nikki Bhati’s alleged dowry death has taken a new turn after police found an inflammable substance in her room and obtained fresh video clips, leading officials to reassess the sequence of events from August 21.
The probe into the suspected dowry death of Nikki Bhati in Noida has entered a new phase with the discovery of an inflammable substance in her room and the surfacing of fresh video evidence. Investigators confirmed on Wednesday that the liquid has been sent for forensic examination to determine its role in the case.
These findings have prompted the police to re-examine the timeline of events from August 21, when Bhati was allegedly set ablaze. Earlier, her husband and in-laws were accused of dousing her with a flammable liquid. The new developments may shift the direction of the investigation, a senior officer involved in the case stated.
A poster campaign in Greater Noida has also drawn attention to Bhati’s death, fueling public outcry and demands for justice.
Next Story