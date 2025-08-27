Noida Dowry Death Case: Inflammable Liquid And New Videos Alter Probe Direction

The investigation into Nikki Bhati’s alleged dowry death has taken a new turn after police found an inflammable substance in her room and obtained fresh video clips, leading officials to reassess the sequence of events from August 21.

The probe into the suspected dowry death of Nikki Bhati in Noida has entered a new phase with the discovery of an inflammable substance in her room and the surfacing of fresh video evidence. Investigators confirmed on Wednesday that the liquid has been sent for forensic examination to determine its role in the case.

These findings have prompted the police to re-examine the timeline of events from August 21, when Bhati was allegedly set ablaze. Earlier, her husband and in-laws were accused of dousing her with a flammable liquid. The new developments may shift the direction of the investigation, a senior officer involved in the case stated.

A poster campaign in Greater Noida has also drawn attention to Bhati’s death, fueling public outcry and demands for justice.