Normalcy will be restored in Bhadrak in 2 days: DGP

Bhadrak: Odisha DGP Y B Khurania on Tuesday claimed that complete normalcy will be restored in Bhadrak district within a day or two and urged people not to get influenced by social media posts.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in Bhadrak and Dhamnagar following a clash on Friday evening after a controversial post on social media. The State government suspended internet services in Bhadrak district till 2 am of Wednesday.

The DGP reviewed the situation in Bhadrak and Dhamnagar on Tuesday and said that the situation in both the places was well under control and there have been no untoward incidents so far.He said 12 platoons (1 platoon comprises 30 personnel) of force were deployed along with one company of Rapid Action Force (RAF) in Bhadrak town. Similarly, 6 platoons of force and 1 company of RAF were deployed at Dhamnagar and police conducted regular flag marches in the areas to build confidence among the people, Khurania said.

The DGP appealed to people not to get swayed away by social media messages and inform the police if they found objectionable contents.The police have registered five cases and 27 people (10 in Bhadrak and 17 in Dhamnagar) have been arrested for their alleged involvement in instigatingviolence in the district.

Two police officers were injured when a group of people pelted stones targeting the police force at Bhadrak on Friday evening.The administration has allowed markets to open between 6 am and 8 pm, DIG (Eastern) Satyajit Naik said, adding that the authorities will take a decision on restoring internet services.

On Saturday, nine persons were arrestedfor allegedly being involved in a clash between two communities and an attack on police personnel inBhadrak district over an “objectionable” post by a man on social media,