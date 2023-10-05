North Bengal floods: One killed, 11 missing & over 5,000 displaced

Kolkata: A child was killed and 11 people were missing in floods in the hills of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong in north Bengal that come under the jurisdiction of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), according to the GTA chief executive Anit Thapa.

“Over 5,000 people in the GTA area have been displaced as their houses were completely destroyed by the flood. GTA has decided to bear the entire cost of reconstruction of their houses,” Thapa told media persons after meeting the affected people on Thursday afternoon.

He informed that the West Bengal government has formed a special committee to oversee the entire process of tackling the crisis and ensure quick rescue and relief operations for the affected people.

“I am also a member of the committee. The situation is really alarming and thousands of people have been affected. Those affected include the students who study at the different residential schools in the hills. We have made alternative arrangements for them so that they continue with their studies staying as paying guests at reasonable rates,” Thapa said.

Meanwhile, a death has been reported at Krishnaganj in Nadia district in South Bengal on Thursday, where a 56-year-old man died after his mud-house collapsed following heavy rain there. The flood situation is also critical in this district as several parts are waterlogged.

Distinct areas in Malda district in north Bengal were waterlogged, as the Mahananda River started swelling following continuous rainfall there. Even the campus of Malda Medical College & Hospital in Malda town is also under water. The situation has become even more alarming as a dam in the Bamangola area in the district has developed cracks.