Not just an election, but a challenge: Akhilesh
Calling the Milkipur bypoll a direct contest between “people and administration”, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said it is not just an election but a challenge.

Ayodhya : Calling the Milkipur bypoll a direct contest between “people and administration”, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said it is not just an election but a challenge.

Addressing a rally here on the last day of campaigning, Yadav also said Milkipur will send a strong message for the future of Uttar Pradesh politics. He alleged that the BJP deliberately postponed the Milkipur bypoll, fearing a loss. “This is not just an election, it is a challenge. The BJP knew that people of Milkipur would never abandon the Samajwadi Party, so they ensured the poll did not take place earlier.

“But those who run from elections will have to face the people’s verdict,” Yadav said while addressing the rally in support of party candidate Ajit Prasad. The former chief minister accused the BJP government of engaging in divisive politics while failing to address real issues. He also targeted the administration over the handling of the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj, alleging mismanagement and underreporting of casualties.

“They claim crores have taken a dip in the Maha Kumbh, but they are unable to provide the real count of those who lost their lives in the stampede.

