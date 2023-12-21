Not meant to be disrespectful, says Mamata

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee Wednesday played down the issue of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar's mimicry by her party's MP, saying it was not meant to be disrespectful.



In the eye of the storm over the mimicry row, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee also said he never had any intention to hurt or disrespect Dhankhar. Asked about the mimicry row, Mamata Banerjee said, "We respect everyone.

This was not about disrespecting anyone. This should be taken politically and casually. You people would not have known about it if Rahul ji had not recorded it". She was in the Parliament complex on Wednesday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over pending central funds for the state.