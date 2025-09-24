'Not right, must be reviewed': UP Minister Sanjay Nishad opposes ban on caste-based rallies

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh cabinet Minister and Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad has opposed the state government’s decision to ban caste-based rallies and the use of references in official documents. Calling the move "not right", Nishad said he would write to the government, urging a review of the decision.

"This decision is not right. The government should reconsider it, and I will write a letter to them," Nishad told IANS, who serves as the Minister for Fisheries in the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Uttar Pradesh government, in compliance with a recent Allahabad High Court ruling, has issued directives banning caste-based rallies across the state. The decision also mandates the removal of caste references from public places, police FIRs, arrest memos, and government documents. The Chief Secretary has issued orders to all departments to strictly follow the court’s judgment.

While Nishad welcomed the court's intent to uphold social harmony, he emphasised that a blanket ban could silence the democratic rights of marginalised communities.

"If the court has given this order, it is everyone's duty to respect it. But if the intent is to suppress the voices of communities who have faced historical injustices, then a review is necessary," he said.

"These communities were declared criminal castes based on their identity. They were uprooted because of their caste. Now, if they cannot even organise or demand justice, how will they ever get their due share in democracy?"

He referred to findings from the Social Justice Committee, which pointed to discrepancies in the distribution of government benefits among OBC sub-castes.

"The Milkman took 27 per cent, the Leatherman took 23 per cent. What about the others? If communities do not unite and raise their voices, how will they claim their rightful share?" Nishad asked.

He also raised concerns about the ongoing caste census, and asked how caste-based certificates for SC, ST, and OBC groups would function if caste identities are to be removed entirely from public records.

"The Constitution provides for caste certification. How can you remove caste from documents, then? This is not just about identity; it is about justice. If people are zero in jobs because of their caste, how will they survive?"

Nishad concluded by reiterating his commitment to raise the issue at the highest level: "I will definitely speak to the government. I will also write a letter, because this decision affects the rights and dignity of entire communities."