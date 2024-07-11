Not The Time For War: Modi, Nehammer discuss Ukraine war, strategic ties

I have told you earlier also, this is not the time for war, we won't be able to find solutions to problems in the field of war. Wherever it is, killing of innocent people is unacceptable. India and Austria emphasize dialogue and diplomacy, and for that, we are together ready to give any support required — Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Vienna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed the war in Ukraine and India-Austria strategic ties with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer during his maiden visit to the country.

At a joint press conference, Modi, who went to the country after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, reiterated that war has no place in the world.

"I have told you earlier also, this is not the time for war, we won't be able to find solutions to problems in the field of war. Wherever it is, killing of innocent people is unacceptable. India and Austria emphasize dialogue and diplomacy, and for that, we are together ready to give any support required," Modi said in a post on X.

"We discussed the biggest challenges humanity is facing right now, including climate change and terrorism. In the climate subject, we are inviting Austria, to join our initiatives like international solar alliance, collision for disaster resilient infrastructure and bio-fuel alliance. We both strongly condemn terrorism. We agree that terrorism can't be justified in any way," he added. Modi also discussed strengthening ties with Vienna in infrastructure development, startups, renewable energy, hydrogen, water and waste management and artificial intelligence. The meeting, described as comprehensive by the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, covered a wide array of subjects pivotal to both nations.

Key areas of discussion included trade and investment, with both leaders expressing a commitment to enhancing economic cooperation.

The talks also delved into science and technology, green energy, artificial intelligence, and startups, reflecting the shared interest in advancing technological and innovative collaborations.

Environmental and climate change issues were also on the agenda, with both leaders recognising the need for concerted efforts to address these global challenges.

Cultural cooperation and people-to-people ties were highlighted as crucial elements in strengthening the bilateral partnership and fostering deeper mutual understanding and engagement between the two countries.