November 7 should be celebrated as Student's Day to commemorate Dr BR Ambedkar : President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi : President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday that November 7 should be celebrated as Student's Day in the country to mark the contribution and dedication of Dr. BR Ambedkar in the field of education.He said that Every program associated with Dr. Ambedkar is an inspiration to realize the vision of a harmonious and egalitarian society.

The President was addressing people after worshiping Ambedkar's ashes and paying floral tributes to Lord Buddha at Ambadawe, the native village of the father of the Indian Constitution in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra.

He said that, November 7 is celebrated as Student's Day in schools in Maharashtra.This is to remember the day when Babasaheb enrolled in a school in the year 1900. This initiative should be replicated across the country.He said that Ambadawe village is known as Spurti Bhoomi, which is a fitting tribute to Babasaheb.

The President said that, According to the ideal of Spurti Bhoomi, every village should have a social system based on the values ​​of harmony, compassion and equality nurtured by Babasaheb.

He expressed confidence that the collective efforts to make the people self-reliant by promoting small enterprises in the villages would prove to be transformative and would bring a change in the lives of the villagers.The President expressed happiness that the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) has taken several initiatives to make Ambadawe self-reliant.