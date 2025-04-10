NSUI celebrates 55th foundation day

Tirupati: National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) celebrated its 55th Foundation Day at Sri Venkateswara University under the leadership of NSUI State Secretary Jenne Mallikarjuna on Wednesday.

The event began with the hoisting of NSUI flag, symbolising over five decades of student activism. Several prominent Congress leaders were present as chief guests, including Tirupati district Congress president B Balaguruvam Babu, OBC National Coordinator Murali Krishna, Chandragiri incharge Lokesh Reddy, district general secretary Khaleel, and senior leader Sankar.

Speaking on the occasion, Balaguruvam Babu praised NSUI for its relentless efforts over the past 54 years in fighting for student rights. He highlighted union’s role in securing scholarships, fee reimbursements, and improving infrastructure in educational institutions. NSUI State secretary Jenne Mallikarjuna and Tirupati district NSUI president Siva Balaji addressed the gathering, reflecting on the legacy of NSUI. They noted that the student wing was founded on April 9, 1971, by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi with the vision of promoting social justice in education and resolving academic issues through non-compromising struggles.