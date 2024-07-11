NTK Leader 'Sattai' Duraimurugan Detained Over Remarks Against DMK Patriarch Karunanidhi

YouTuber and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader 'Sattai' Duraimurugan was detained by a Cyber Crime Police team on Thursday for allegedly making derogatory remarks about DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.



Murugan, who operates the YouTube channel 'Sattai', was in Tenkasi inspecting his under-construction house when he was detained. He was subsequently taken to the Trichy Cyber Crime Wing for questioning.

The detention was based on a complaint by AK Arun, who alleged that Murugan's remarks in a YouTube video were intended to create disharmony.

AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswamy, demanded the DMK government withdraw the cases and release Murugan immediately, condemning the arrest as an attack on free speech. Similarly, AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister, D Jayakumar, criticized the arrest on social media, accusing the DMK government of targeting Murugan for exposing government actions on his YouTube channel and criticizing MK Stalin's administration.

In related news, brisk polling was observed in the by-election for the Vikravandi assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu. According to Election Commission data, 82.48 percent of voters participated. The by-election was prompted by the death of DMK legislator N Pughazhendhi, and features a triangular contest among DMK’s Anniyur Siva, PMK’s C Anbumani, and NTK’s K Abinaya.