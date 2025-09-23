Live
Nun And 19 Tribal Children Detained For Hours At Jharkhand Station After Bajrang Dal Alleges Conversion Attempt
A Catholic nun and 19 adivasi minors were held and questioned for nearly five hours at Jharkhand’s Tata Nagar railway station after Bajrang Dal claimed they were being taken for religious conversion.
Officials and child welfare teams found no evidence, while Christian groups accused Bajrang Dal of sharing the minors’ photos and videos online.
In Jharkhand, a Catholic nun and 19 tribal minors were detained and interrogated for about five hours at Tata Nagar railway station after members of the Bajrang Dal alleged they were being transported for religious conversion. The group, which included four boys and fifteen girls, was stopped shortly after arriving on the South Bihar Express late Friday night.
Authorities, including the Child Helpline, investigated the claims but reported no proof of any conversion activity. Christian rights organizations have accused Bajrang Dal activists of taking photographs and videos of the minors and circulating them on social media during the incident. The episode has sparked criticism from church groups, who view it as harassment and an attempt to intimidate minority communities.
