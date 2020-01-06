Trending :
Home  > News > National

Odisha CM condemns JNU violence; seeks swift action

Odisha CM condemns JNU violence; seeks swift action
Highlights

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday condemned the attack on students and teachers at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi.

Bhubaneswar:Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday condemned the attack on students and teachers at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi.

The Chief Minister, who expressed shock over the incident, said violence has no space in democracy and such attacks on students must be condemned unequivocally.

He also appealed the law enforcement agencies to take swift action to apprehend the culprits.

"Shocked to know about the violent #JNUattack. Violence has no space in democracy and such attacks on students must be condemned unequivocally. Appeal law enforcement agencies to take swift action to apprehend the culprits and wish the injured students a speedy recovery," tweeted the Chief Minister.

Several students and teachers were injured after violence took place in the JNU on Sunday evening.

Several masked individuals, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers inside the campus with wooden and metal rods, injuring many.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT

Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls

Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here's A...
I am your
I am your 'pehredar', will not let anyone snatch people's rights:...
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as unconstitutional
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as...


Top