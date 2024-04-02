  • Menu
Odisha: ECI directs transfer of DMs, SPs

Election Commission of India
Election Commission of India

Highlights

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday directed the Odisha Chief Secretary to transfer some of the IAS and IPS officers immediately.

The ECI has asked for the transfer of the officials concerned to a non-election related post with immediate effect. As per the notification, the Chief Secretary has been instructed for the transfer of two Collectors, the Superintendents of Police of five districts and an IG level officer of the state.

The officers include the District Magistrates (DM) & District Election Officers (DEO) of Cuttack, Vineet Bharadwaj and the DM & DEO of Jagatsinghpur district, Parul Patwari, Inspector General (Central range) Ashish Kumar Singh, Sundargarh SP, Kanwar Vishal Singh, Khordha SP Jugal Kishore Banoth, Rourkela SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M, Angul SP Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra.

The ECI had on March 21 ordered the transfer of non-cadre officers who are posted at leadership positions as District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) in Odisha.

