Odisha Enhances Security Measures For Healthcare Professionals And Institutions

Odisha's Health Department has unveiled a robust security plan to safeguard doctors, students, and healthcare workers across all medical facilities in the state. This initiative comes in response to growing concerns about safety in healthcare settings.



Key aspects of the new security measures include:



1. Extensive CCTV Coverage: Cameras will be installed at strategic locations throughout medical institutions, including hostel floors, main gates, and access roads.

2. Centralized Monitoring: Control rooms will be established to oversee CCTV footage, maintaining a minimum of three months' backup.

3. Enhanced Security Presence: Round-the-clock deployment of both male and female security guards outside wards and in outpatient departments.



4. Prompt Incident Reporting: Any violence against students must be reported to the police within six hours, with action reports submitted to the National Medical Commission within 48 hours.

5. Improved Identification Systems: Implementation of dress codes, identity cards for employees, and a visitor pass system for patients' attendants.

6. Police Outposts: Establishment of police stations at state-run medical colleges and hospitals, ensuring at least one female officer is always on duty.



7. Legal Awareness: Prominent display of signage outlining penalties under relevant laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Odisha Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions Act.

This comprehensive security overhaul follows a tragic incident at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered. The event sparked nationwide protests, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced protection of healthcare professionals.

By implementing these measures, Odisha aims to create a safer environment for medical personnel and students, addressing longstanding concerns about security in healthcare institutions.

