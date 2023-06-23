Odisha gets relief from heatwave as monsoon arrives

Bhubaneswar: The people of Odisha on Thursday got relief from the scorching heatwave after southwest monsoon arrived in the State. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the monsoon covered most parts of Malkangiri, and parts of Koraput and Gajapati districts on Thursday.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over the remaining parts of Odisha during the next two days," the Met department said. The IMD said last year, the southwest monsoon arrived in Odisha on June 16. This year, it was delayed nearly by a week as the monsoon arrived in Kerala late.

Meanwhile, pre-monsoon rainfall lashed the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and some parts of coastal Odisha on Thursday afternoon. The IMD said in view of advancement of southwest monsoon and current meteorological situations, widespread rainfall/thundershower with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall and lightning will occur across the State during the next 4 to 5 days.

As per IMD's forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Puri, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Balangir, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal on Friday.

Temporary water logging is likely to occur in some low-lying areas. The weather office advised people to follow traffic advisory for movement and initiate preparations for sowing of paddy crops while taking precautionary measures for lightning strikes while working in the fields.

Bhubaneswar recorded 90.4 mm rainfall by 2.30 pm. Rains were also reported from Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts.

In Bhubaneswar, heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning lashed Old Town, Airport and Khandagiri.

The downpour led to waterlogging at several places in Bhubaneswar.

The busy road going through Sishu Bhavan Square was submerged under knee-deep water affecting movement of vehicular traffic. Similar condition was witnessed on the road in front of the Iskcon temple which has been the major waterlogging point in the city.

The traffic on the road almost came to a standstill as the entire stretch was submerged under rainwater.