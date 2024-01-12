Odisha govt clears 14 industrial projects worth Rs 1,713 cr

Live
Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has approved 14 industrial projects that would involve investments of Rs 1,713.65 crore and create employment opportunities for more than 5,000 people.
The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), headed by Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, on Wednesday approved the projects spanning sectors such as metal downstream and ancillaries, power, pharmaceuticals, plastics, food processing and tourism.
The government has cleared Rs 628 crore investment proposal of Anand Exports. It also cleared a proposal of Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited to set up a luxury resort at Sonapur beach in Ganjam district at an investment of Rs 228.45 crore.
The proposal of Jindal Stainless Limited for setting up a roof-top solar power plant in Jajpur district at a cost of Rs 110.24 crore was also approved by SLSWCA.
The government also approved the proposal of TS Beach Resorts Private Limited to set up a convention centre along with a four-star hotel in Puri with an investment of Rs 132.16 crore.