Odisha miniature artist crafts eco-friendly two-inch chariot on the commencement of Jagannath Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar: Miniature artist L. Eswar Rao from Odisha has crafted an eco-friendly, two-inch chariot for the revered Jagannath Rath Yatra procession. This intricate piece is designed to honour the traditional festival. Speaking to ANI, the Odisha-based miniature artist said, "This year, I have made a chariot of 2 inches in connection with the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra procession. It took me 7 days to build this chariot. I want to extend my wishes to everyone."

The artist said that he made the miniature chariot with incense sticks, paper, and thread, adding that it took him 7 days to create the craft. He further said that the half-centimetre sculptures inside the miniature chariot were made with tamarind seeds. The artist also extended wishes to fellow countrymen and prayed that Lord Jagannath bless everyone through his blessings. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to the people on the commencement of the sacred Rath Yatra in Odisha and prayed that the blessings of Lord Jagannath continue to be bestowed upon them.

"Greetings on the start of the sacred Rath Yatra. We bow to Mahaprabhu Jagannath and pray that his blessings constantly remain upon us," posted Prime Minister Modi on X on Sunday. The annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of the most significant and eagerly awaited festivals in India, commenced in Odisha's Puri district on Sunday. President Droupadi Murmu is expected to witness the Rath Yatra in Puri, along with millions of devotees from across India.

The festival offers a vibrant and spiritual experience for the lakhs of devotees who will gather to witness this auspicious occasion. This year, the event will be held for two days due to specific celestial arrangements. The Jagannath Yatra also began in Ahmedabad with fanfare and excitement on Sunday morning. The Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Festival, is believed to be as old as the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha (waxing moon fortnight) in the month of Ashadh. The Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra is scheduled to be celebrated today, July 7, 2024. The festival is associated with Lord Jagannath, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, and his siblings. During the Yatra, the deities Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra, and his sister Subhadra are carried on wooden chariots from Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple in Puri.