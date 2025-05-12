BJP District Leaders Ensure Smooth Paddy Procurement at Lathipuram IKP Center, Emphasize Farmer Welfare

Gadwal: In a significant initiative aimed at strengthening support for farmers, a visit to the IKP (Indira Kranthi Patham) Center in Lathipuram village of Gadwal Mandal was conducted today under the leadership of Mandal President Mr. Srinivasulu.

On this occasion, District President Mr. Tapala Ram Anjaneyulu addressed the gathering and highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring a hassle-free procurement process for farmers. He directed that paddy should be purchased promptly and transported to the designated rice mills without delay. He also emphasized the importance of transparency in the weighing process, pointing out complaints from farmers about excessive deductions during weighing, and called on officials to ensure no malpractice occurs at any procurement center in Jogulamba Gadwal district.

The District President reassured farmers that the central government is fully bearing the cost for gunny bags, tarpaulin sheets, and transportation facilities at all IKP centers. Farmers were informed about these provisions to enhance their awareness and reduce their burden during the procurement process.

Additionally, keeping in mind the intense summer heat, he instructed IKP center staff to arrange tents, buttermilk, and cold drinking water for the farmers waiting at the centers, to help them cope with the scorching temperatures.

The event witnessed the participation of several key figures including State Council Member Akkala Rama Saibaba, District Secretary Swapna, Former Mandal President Baleshwar Reddy, Mandal General Secretary Naresh Goud, Ramakrishna, and farmers Madhu Reddy, Shekhar, Badri, and Ashok Reddy. A large number of farmers from Lathipuram village also actively took part in the program.

This initiative reflects a focused effort by local and district leadership to ensure farmer-friendly policies are effectively implemented on the ground, and necessary facilities are provided for a smooth procurement season.