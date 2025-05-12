Live
- iOS 19 May Let Apple Devices Share Public Wi-Fi Logins Automatically
- Centre approves reopening of 32 airports as tensions ease on India-Pakistan border
- Restoration of Chagalnadu canal likely in July
- Rakul Preet Singh thanks mother-in-law for raising the man ‘she gets to share her life with’
- 32 Airports Reopen After India-Pakistan Tension
- Casting Narasimha Rao’s legacy in Bronze! Final approval awaited
- Women burn fat more efficiently than men, new study suggests
- Ration cards through WhatsApp Governance
- Foreign Secy Vikram Misri 'inspirational, displayed incredible professionalism': Amitabh Kant
- Modi Defends India's Suspension Of Indus Waters Treaty With Pakistan
Iran says nuclear talks 'more serious,' rejects US call to dismantle facilities
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that indirect negotiations with the United States in Oman to revive the 2015 nuclear deal had become "much more serious and frank," as President Masoud Pezeshkian rejected US demands for Tehran to dismantle its nuclear infrastructure.
Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that indirect negotiations with the United States in Oman to revive the 2015 nuclear deal had become "much more serious and frank," as President Masoud Pezeshkian rejected US demands for Tehran to dismantle its nuclear infrastructure.
The talks in Muscat, facilitated by Oman, mark the latest effort to salvage the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The United States unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018 under US President Donald Trump's first term, prompting Iran to reduce compliance with its nuclear commitments gradually, Xinhua news agency reported.
Araqchi, speaking to Iran's state-run IRIB TV after the fourth round of negotiations in Oman's capital, said the discussions had shifted from general topics to more specific proposals. He characterised the talks as "forward-moving" but acknowledged the growing complexity of the issues. Both sides agreed to continue the discussions.
The latest round, lasting about three hours, follows previous sessions in Muscat on April 12 and 26, and in Rome on April 19.
Meanwhile, President Pezeshkian firmly rejected US calls to dismantle Iran's nuclear infrastructure. "This is unacceptable. Iran will not relinquish its peaceful nuclear rights," he declared, reaffirming Tehran's stance that its nuclear program is for civilian purposes. He also referenced a religious decree from Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei banning nuclear weapons development.
Ahead of the Muscat talks, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff reiterated demands for Iran to completely dismantle its nuclear program, including facilities at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have suggested that Iran should import enriched uranium.
Pezeshkian stressed that Iran's nuclear activities are essential for "peaceful" purposes, such as radiopharmaceuticals, healthcare, agriculture, and industry. "We are serious in the negotiations and seek an agreement. We hold talks because we want peace," he said, emphasising Iran's commitment to regional peace and security.