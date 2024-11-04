Odisha pegs damage due to cyclone Dana at Rs 600 cr

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Monday said as per preliminary assessment, severe cyclone Dana has caused damage to public and private properties worth around Rs 600 crore in the State.

'Dana,' which struck Odisha coast in the early hours of October 25, triggered torrential rain and high-speed winds uprooting trees and electric poles and causing significant damage to infrastructure and crops in 14 districts.

Pujari said 166 blocks in 14 districts have been either partially or fully affected by the cyclone. The districts are - Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Khurda and Puri.

Maximum volume of standing crops and houses have been damaged in Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara districts. A Central team would visit Odisha to hold discussions with the State government after getting the final damage assessment report.