Odisha recorded 30,943 cases related to crime against women in 2024

Bhubaneswar: As many as 30,943 cases have been registered in connection with violence against women in Odisha during 2024. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi shared the information while answering a query by senior BJD leader Pratap Keshari Deb in the Odisha Assembly here on Monday.

CM Majhi, who also holds the portfolio of Home department, revealed in the House that the maximum number of cases related to crimes against women were registered in June last year.

The state recorded 2,834 such cases in June 2024.

As per the information, an investigation is pending in 29,354 cases, while police have submitted a charge sheet in 1,230 cases of the total of 30,943 cases related to crimes against women registered in 2024.

The Odisha Police recorded registration of 2,574 rape cases at police stations across the state during last year.

Similarly, 6,878 cases were registered on the charges of kidnapping or abduction of women in Odisha.

The Chief Minister also informed the house that nine women victims faced acid attacks in 2024.

As many as 7,584 women have lodged cases with the police in the state alleging molestation in the last year.

Launching a scathing attack on the state government, Congress MLA Sofia Firdous said that the cases of crime against women are on the rise in the state and the government should focus on how to provide minimum safety to women in the state.

The government should take steps to ensure the victims get justice at the earliest.

It is pertinent here to mention the opposition Congress and BJD have been alleging deterioration in law and order situation during the last eight months since BJP assumed power in the state.

The Assembly also witnessed huge pandemonium over the collapsed law and order situation in the state on the second day of this Budget Session.