Odisha: Social media under scrutiny amid Cuttack curfew, advisory issued

The Odisha Police on Monday issued an advisory asking people to refrain from posting or sharing unverified, false and provocative messages on their social media posts.

In a post on the official X handle, the state police also urged citizens not to believe in any fake videos on social media.

“Verify the authenticity of any news before posting it on social media. Also, refrain from sharing false or provocative posts. Strict legal action will be taken against those engaged in spreading false or misleading information. Some individuals are creating and spreading fake news to disturb the peace in society. Citizens are advised to remain alert and not to believe in any fake videos or social media posts under any circumstances,” urged Odisha Police.

Meanwhile, the police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh on Monday revealed that the cops have so far arrested 8 persons by registering three cases in connection with the violence that took place during the bike rally of a Hindu organisation in Cuttack on Sunday evening.

Singh also informed that more arrests in the case will follow as the manhunt is still on.

Speaking to IANS, Singh said: “Stones were pelted at the police in Cuttack after they restricted a procession that had been organised without permission. The police were compelled to use force to disperse the protestors. Subsequently, a 36-hour curfew was imposed in Cuttack. The situation has remained normal so far under the curfew. Adequate numbers of Central Armed Police Force and Commissionerate Police personnel have been deployed, both in mobile and static modes, across different areas of the city to instil confidence among the public.”

Singh also informed that 60 platoons of police force, six companies of the Central Armed Police Force, and Rapid Action Force have been deployed in various sensitive areas of the city to bring back normalcy.

Referring to DGP Y.B. Khurania’s warning to troublemakers, the Police Commissioner further told reporters that anyone found attempting to create disturbances during the curfew will be dealt with strictly.

In the wake of fresh violence in Cuttack during a bike rally organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday evening (October 5) over the recent attack on a Durga Puja immersion procession, the authorities have imposed a curfew in several sensitive areas of the city for the next 36 hours.

On Sunday evening, the Odisha home department has also suspended internet in the city for 24 hours.