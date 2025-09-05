Odisha to issue work orders for 50K Antyodaya houses

Live
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday said it will issue work orders for 50,000 Antyodaya houses on September 17, marking the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was announced by Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, who said the scheme was aimed at providing pucca houses to economically weaker sections or people currently living in kutcha houses.
The minister said housing assistance of Rs 1.2 lakh will be provided for constructing a pucca house with a minimum carpet area of 25 square feet.
So far, over one lakh beneficiaries have been included under the scheme, he added.
In addition, he announced that work orders for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) houses will be issued in November.
In a recent survey for the new PM Awas scheme, around 35 lakh beneficiaries have applied, the minister said, adding that the government plans to complete all procedural formalities by November and begin issuing work orders thereafter.
Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had announced that the State government would plant 75 lakh saplings on Modi’s birthday. Majhi said the plantation will be carried out under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.
“In recognition to Prime Minister’s commitment to Odisha’s development and his goodwill towards the people, 75 lakh trees will be planted across the State in a single day on September 17. This will be people’s gift to the Prime Minister,” Majhi had said.