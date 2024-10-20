Odisha to usher in new era of industrial growth says CM Mohan Charan Majhi

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said his government is fully committed to ushering in a new era of industrial development and asked industrialists to invest in the State. Odisha is poised to become a modern hub of industrial and economic activity, Majhi said while addressing industry leaders at a session of “Investment Opportunity in Odisha” in Mumbai.

“I am proud to declare that Odisha, India’s best-kept secret, is now ready to be explored,” Majhi said. The State plans similar conferences and road shows in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Europe and Singapore to attract Rs 5 lakh crore investments for Odisha in the next five years.

He highlighted Odisha’s high GDP growth and the advantages of its geographical location, natural resources, coastline, infrastructure and ports. The State plans to hold its “Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025”, scheduled for January 28-29, 2025, in Bhubaneswar.

Majhi said Odisha enjoys the active cooperation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his “Purvodaya Yojana” for the resurgence of Eastern India. “Odisha is right at the heart of this resurgence, playing a crucial role in powering India’s growth engine,” he said.

“Today, Odisha is poised to become a modern hub of industrial and economic activity. It is ready for business. And our government is fully committed to ushering in a new era of industrial development,” Majhi said. He said Odisha’s transformation journey is not limited to resource-based industries anymore. “Our State is now transitioning swiftly to sectors that are skill-driven. We are witnessing rapid growth in industries like IT, electronics manufacturing, textiles, food processing, chemicals, petrochemicals and renewable energy, all contributing to a future where Odisha leads the nation,” Majhi said.

As Odisha is fast becoming an industrial powerhouse, the State government is focused on building a robust industrial infrastructure. “We are ever sincere in creating a climate where innovation is encouraged and business thrives,” he told the gathering of industry leaders.



Noting that employment generation for Odia youth is a key agenda of the State government, Majhi appealed to industrialists to set up employment-intensive units in Odisha. “I assure you that you will get the best, most efficient manpower to work for you,” he said.

“I personally promise you that my government will ensure a peaceful and safe environment for businesses to operate. Our State is prepared to offer a conducive and supportive environment for industries to invest and grow. I want you to be our partner in this journey of Viksit Odisha,” the Chief Minister said.

He said during the first 100 days of the BJP government in Odisha, the State government has taken up initiatives like development of garment manufacturing clusters, food processing parks and multimodal logistics hubs. These initiatives will surely strengthen Odisha’s position in the global supply chain.



He invited industrialists to the Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 to be held in Bhubaneswar. This global investor summit will bring together industry leaders, policymakers and innovators from the whole world, he said.

