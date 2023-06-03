  • Menu
Odisha Train Accident: Accident Victims Meet Second Accident in West Bengal

It seems that Odisha and West Bengal are passing through some bad times. A bus that was carrying passengers who were injured in the triple train accident at Balasore to West Bengal met with an accident at West Medinipur which is the border area of Odisha and West Bengal.

The bus hit a pickup truck on the highway. Some are said to have suffered minor injuries. Police are shifting the injured to the hospital.

