Odisha under grip of severe heat

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continued to sizzle under extreme heat on Sunday, with 19 places recording a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius and above, officials said. According to the bulletin of the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Sambalpur was the hottest place of the State on Sunday, recording a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Titlagarh (42.5 degrees Celsius) and Bolangir (42 degrees Celsius).

Other places registering temperatures in excess of 40 degrees Celsius include Sundargarh (41.8 deg C), Angul (41.7 deg C), Jharsuguda and Hirakud (41.6 deg C each). State capital Bhubaneswar recorded a high of 40.7 degrees Celsius.

Hot and humid conditions are expected to prevail in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar on Monday, the weatherman said.