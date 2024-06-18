  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

‘Oh, you defeated me,’ Naveen tells Bag

‘Oh, you defeated me,’ Naveen tells Bag
x
Highlights

The BJD president and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday greeted newly elected first-time BJP MLA Laxman Bag, who defeated him in the recently concluded Assembly polls from Kantabanji seat in Bolangir district.

Bhubaneswar : The BJD president and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday greeted newly elected first-time BJP MLA Laxman Bag, who defeated him in the recently concluded Assembly polls from Kantabanji seat in Bolangir district.

Patnaik, known for his composed demeanour, was making his way through the House after taking the oath as a member of the Assembly when he came face-to-face with Bag, who stood up from his seat.

"How are you?" Bag enquired with folded hands. As Bag introduced himself, Patnaik responded, "Oh, you defeated me." Accompanied by Aul MLA and former minister Pratap Keshari Deb, Patnaik congratulated Bag.

The entire House including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his deputies - K V Singh Deo and Prabhati Parida - also stood up from their seats to greet Patnaik in the Assembly, where he was an undisputed leader for 24 years.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X