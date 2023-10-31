Live
- Electoral Bond hearing: Here's what CJI Chandrachud said on corporate contributions, anonymity
- Equity benchmarks snap two-day gain; settle lower
- Cyber-security researcher claims data leak of 81.5 cr Indians ‘fake’
- PL First Cut - IOCL Q2FY24
- Will challenge tribunal order on compensation to Tatas in SC, says Bengal Minister
- Core sector industries clock 8.1% growth in September
- PM Modi to interact with India's Asian para games contingent on Wednesday
- Tendulkar's statue inside Wankhede Stadium to be inaugurated ahead of India vs Sri Lanka World Cup tie
- Govt orders probe after Opposition MPs' claims of receiving hacking attempt warnings from Apple
- PL Stock Report: UPL (UPLL IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Lackluster operating performance; outlook bleak - HOLD
Just In
Omar Abdullah dares BJP to hold polls in J&K, says ‘BJP cannot win 10 seats’
National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday challenged the BJP to hold the elections in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that they cannot even win 10 seats in J&K.
New Delhi: National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday challenged the BJP to hold the elections in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that they cannot even win 10 seats in J&K.
“I challenge them to hold the Assembly election in J&K. They will not even win 10 seats out of 90 seats across the length and breadth of J&K,” said Omar Abdullah while addressing a public rally in Kupwara district.
He said, "All their (BJP) B, C, and D teams will be defeated if they hold the elections in J&K."
He said that the destruction and devastation done in J&K in the last five years by the BJP is unimaginable.
“They (BJP) took bribes from unemployed youth. They took bribes from big companies. There are allegations of huge corruption in other departments as well,” he said.
He said the BJP knows if they hold elections in J&K everything will get exposed. “That is why they don’t hold elections in Kashmir. They already witnessed people's resentment in Ladakh elections where they could manage to win only two seats out of 26,” he said.
Abdullah said, "Either today, tomorrow or day-after-tomorrow, they (BJP) will have to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir. They cannot run forever from elections. They have to hold elections someday in Kashmir.".
He said that all the officers have been brought from outside to manage the affairs of Kashmir.
“These officers cannot speak the language, forget about the religion. There is not a single Muslim officer in Kashmir. What is our fault? Why such a treatment with us? Can they do such a thing in a state like Uttar Pradesh,” Omar asked.