OMG!!! Did you get this sudden Emergency Alert on your phone

Hyderabad: The smartphone users may be confused or surprised with sudden pop-up message “Emergency Alert: Severe” overlapping the screen on their phones. The government officials has asked the citizens not get panicked or disturbed if one receives such overlap message on the cellphone.



The overlapping message comes with a buzzing sound, vibration alert, text message and audio message in the same language.

1. Buzzing sound

2. Vibration alert

3. Text message

4. Audio message in the same language

For above 3 & 4 it comes first in English. Then followed by Regional language as per geography of your cellphone and finally in Hindi.

This message is pops up due DoT/ TRAI / HM / DRF / etc testing emergency messaging system.

After hearing the Audio message, an enquiry message will be displayed to seek your consent to receiving an instant Emergency Alert during any future Disaster / Natural Calamities / etc.

This is necessitated after the recent numerous sudden landslides & flash floods in the Indian states of HP & UK / Moroccan earthquake which left 10,000 dead / Libiyan flash floods which led to 20,000+ deaths & 7,000+ missing.

The Telangana State Police also asked the citizens not panic if they come across such message panic. Taking to its official X handle, it stated that Everyone will see such a message coming to their mobile. No need to panic. Central Telecommunication has sent a sample message system to be sent in case of any emergency situation in the country.



