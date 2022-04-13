On 14th May. P.M. Modi to inaugurate, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, is a tribute to each Prime Minister of India, Since independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office.

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is guided by the vision of PM Modi to honour the contribution of all Prime Ministers of India towards nation building, press release stated by the Prime minister's office.

The release further stated that, the Sangrahalaya is an inclusive endeavour led by PM Narendra Modi with the sole aim of sensitizing as well as inspiring the younger generations about the leadership, vision and achievement of all Indian Prime Ministers.

Design

The design of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya has been inspired by the story of rising India, which was shaped and molded by the hands of its leaders. The design of the museum building includes sustainable and energy conservation practices.

The Sangrahalaya would also employ cutting edge technology-based interferences to encompass heterogeneity in content and frequent rotation of the display.

The exhibition content would be highly interactive as well as engaging through use of holograms, virtual reality, multimedia, interactive kiosks, augmented reality, smartphone applications, experimental installations, multi-touch smartphone applications and computerised kinetic sculptures.

There would be a total of 43 galleries in the Sangrahalaya.