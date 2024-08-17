On Raksha Bandhan, Punjab CM announces to create 3K posts of Anganwadi workers

Barnala (Punjab): In a Raksha Bandhan gift to the women, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced to create 3,000 posts of Anganwadi workers and open new vistas of recruitment for them.

Addressing the gathering at a state-level function to mark the festival of Raksha Bandhan here, the Chief Minister said the state has already started the process for this and soon, recruitment for these posts would be started.

He said this is a step forward towards empowering women by opening new avenues of employment for them.

Mann further said the government is also actively and sympathetically considering the genuine demands of ASHA workers.

The Chief Minister said the government is making concerted efforts for women empowerment.

He said six districts are having women officers as Senior Superintendent of Police and eight districts have women Deputy Commissioners.

Mann said efforts are also being made for the welfare of the girls and these initiatives are producing desired results.

The Chief Minister said required amendments are being made in the rules for changing the physical criteria for recruitment of women in firefighting staff.

He said none of the previous governments had bothered to change these rules because they were least bothered about the people and their problems.

Mann announced that Punjab will be the first state in the country to recruit women in the fire-brigade.

The Chief Minister said the government has launched the first-of-its-kind initiative of a dedicated 'Sadak Surakhya Force' to ensure enhanced security and to save lives.

Mann said the force has been deployed all along 4,200 km of highways that are prone to accidents.

The Chief Minister, meanwhile, also urged the youth not to move abroad in search of green pastures but work hard here to excel in life.

He said the government is already working to ensure that more and more youth are empowered to excel in life.