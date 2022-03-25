One dead in Delhi plastic factory fire

New Delhi: A person was charred to death while another was injured after a fire broke out at a plastic factory in the national capital on Friday, a Fire Department official said.

The official informed that they received a call about the fire incident around 10.40 a.m. at K-82, ADSIDC Bhawan, Sector 1, Bawana in north west Delhi after which as many as four fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service.

"The fire was in the basement of the factory in which two people were injured. A minor explosion also took place," the official told IANS. Both the injured were rushed to nearby Maharshi Valmiki hospital where one of them was declared 'brought dead'.

The deceased was identified as Zuber while the injured who is still undergoing treatment at the hospital was named Anil (25).The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained and the inferno was brought under control in two hours around 12.35 p.m.

It was officially learnt that the fire was in waste plastic material.

The incident comes just one day after a massive fire broke out at a wedding pandal in Delhi's Rohini. No casualties were reported then, however, one person received minor burn injuries.