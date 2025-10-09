One held in hotelier’s murder case

Patnagarh: Bolangir police arrested contractor Ankur Agarwal in Titilagarh in connection with the murder of renowned hotelier Shivdayal Jain on September 28.

The contractor was arrested by a police team, led by SP Abilash G. After his medical test at Titilagarh sub-divisional hospital, Ankur was produced before the Titilagarh Senior Civil Judge and Assistant Sessions Judge.