One killed, 10 injured in clash over 'illicit' affair in Ujjain

One person was killed while 10 others were injured in a clash between two families over an alleged illicit affair in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

The incident was reported from Khilonda village of Barnagar town, around 55 km from district headquarters Ujjain.

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media showed around one dozen persons chasing each other and two tractors trying to mow down members of the opponent group.

The two families first engaged in a wordy duel which later took an ugly turn and turned into a deadly clash.

According to police, the families attacked each other with knives, swords and other sharp-edged objects.

The injured were rushed to hospital, of whom one was declared dead on arrival.

The deceased was identified as Shehzad Khan.

After Shehzad's death, his family members placed his body on a tractor trolley, reached Badnagar Police Station and staged a protest, demanding action. However, they left after senior police officials assured action against the accused.

Badnagar SDOP Mahendra Singh Parmar said both the parties, who indulged in the clash, have filed their complaints and the matter was under investigation.

A police team have reached the village, Parmar said.

The injured were identified as Abid Khan, Altaf Khan, Raheem Asheem, Raeesh Khan, Nahru, Rustam, Afsana and two others. They have been admitted to different hospitals for treatment, police said.

Both families have been fighting over the "illicit" relationship for a few months. Elder members from both families resolved the matter a few days back, however, the clash broke out again.

According to police, 14 people have been booked from both sides under relevant charges and further action will be taken based on the investigation.