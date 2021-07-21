Only 70 Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh in 24 hours

Lucknow: The Covid wave in Uttar Pradesh is receding fast according to government data as only 70 new cases of the virus were reported in the state in the past 24 hours.

With this, the total number of Covid cases in the state, on Tuesday, reached 17,07,953 of which 16,84,123 have recovered.



According to the government spokesman, zero cases were recorded in 41 districts while 30 districts recorded single-digit entries.



The Covid bulletin also indicated that Prayagraj and Gautam Buddha Nagar recorded the highest number of cases on Tuesday with 11 and 8 cases, respectively.



It also showed that the number of active cases has fallen below 1,100 in the state.



The data indicated that while seven districts have become coronavirus-free, four have more than 50 active cases.



In 41 districts, the active cases tally is in single digit.

