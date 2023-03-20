Oppn can pull off 2004 repeat without PM face

Patna: Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, there is a question about who will be the challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The opposition leaders in Bihar have a clear stand on it. They are claiming that the face is not important, it is the issues that will matter.

In different phases, the BJP leaders were trying to set narratives depending on the popularity of a particular leader. They sometimes go for Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, K Chandrashekher Rao or Mamata Benerjee but such ploys are looking to be influencing the opposition parties.

Neeraj Kumar, JD-U MLC and chief spokesperson of the party said: "Bihar set an example of opposition unity last year after forming the seven-party government. Our alliance is strong and the government is running smoothly under the leadership of Nitish Kumar."

"We firmly believe that opposition unity cannot be possible without the Congress. Our leader Nitish Kumar has said repeatedly from public platforms that the Congress should take the initiative as quickly as possible and Salman Khurshid, the senior Congress leader, also agreed with the views of Nitish Kumar. It is true that the Congress party is delaying taking the initiative for opposition unity and we are losing precious time," Kumar said.

Abhishek Kumar Jha, another JD-U leader and spokesperson said: "We do not bother what the BJP is thinking or setting the narrative. We firmly believe that the issues are more important than the face. The opposition parties in Bihar are united and they are setting examples for other opposition parties."

"We have to remember the 2004 Lok Sabha election when the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government's term got over and the BJP went for India Shining and Bharat Uday, and Dr Manmohan Singh became the prime minister of the country for the next 10 years. At that time, people voted on issues and they will do the same this time too."

Madan Mohan Jha, MLC and former state president of the party, told IANS: "The Congress firmly believes in opposition unity. We have shown on every issue where the BJP targeted the opposition parties through constitutional agencies. Recently, the CBI and the ED raided RJD leaders and our senior leaders strongly condemned it."

"We are raising public related issues with other opposition parties of the country. We are part of the government in Bihar and there is no issue with our coalition partners. "The BJP leaders are sensing that the opposition is united this time, hence they deliberately spread rumours to create confusion. The BJP leaders are looking uncomfortable as the situation is in favour of the opposition parties."