Oppn flays ban on Jan Aushadhi centres in govt hospitals

Bengaluru: Jan Aushadhi centres, a central government project, have been banned in Karnataka government hospitals. The Health Department has instructed them to continue operating until the tender for existing Jan Aushadhi is completed. The government’s decision has now taken a political turn and has added fuel to the fire. MP Basavaraj Bommai has demanded that the cancellation of Jan Aushadhi centres be withdrawn. He has written a letter to the Health Minister, requesting him to reconsider the order cancelling Jan Aushadhi centres.

‘We are providing medicines to the poor at low prices. However, the Congress government is also putting dust on that. Is this your achievement’, MLA Ashwath Narayan said. Opposition leader R Ashok lashed out, saying that Jan Aushadhi centres are being banned because they are not paying commission.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao has himself clarified the allegations and questions of opposition BJP leaders. Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been restricted only in government hospital premises. We are providing medicines free of cost. In such a situation, they have questioned again why people should pay for medicines.

On the issue of Jan Aushadhi Kendra conflict, according to the circular of the Health Department, doctors in government hospitals cannot write prescriptions for medicines outside. They should be provided free of cost in government hospitals. However, there is a shortage of medicines in city hospitals. Patients are saying that it is inevitable for patients to buy medicines outside.

The minister is saying that all kinds of medicines are available in government hospitals. However, patients are struggling to get medicines. They are buying them by paying money. The Health Department still needs to take appropriate action.