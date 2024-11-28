Oppn members storm out of Waqf panel meet, return later

New Delhi: Opposition members on Wednesday stormed out of the meeting of the joint parliamentary committee examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, alleging that its proceedings had become a mockery.

They, however, returned to attend the meeting after an hour amid indications that the committee chairperson would seek an extension in its term. Sources said the panel's tenure might be extended till the first week of the Budget Session, adding that a final decision would have to be taken by the Lok Sabha. Earlier in the day, Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress, A Raja of the DMK, Sanjay Singh of AAP and Kalyan Banerjee of the TMC protested the conduct of committee chairperson Jagdambika Pal, alleging that he was keen to wrap up its proceedings by the November 29 deadline without completing due process. Gogoi said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had indicated the committee might be given an extension but it appeared that some "big minister" was directing the action of Pal. TMC MP Banerjee said, "It is a mockery." YSR Congress MP V Vijaysai Reddy said all parties not allied with the BJP wanted an extension but Pal called for finishing its work so that the report could be tabled in the Lok Sabha on November 29.

BJP MP and committee member Aparajita Sarangi said the panel will request Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to extend the time for submission of its report to the House upto the last day of the Budget Session of 2025

The government on Wednesday said 58,929 waqf properties were facing encroachment, of which 869 were in Karnataka.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha by BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the ministry and the Central Waqf Council (CWC) received complaints regarding various issues relating to waqf properties from time to time and the same were forwarded to the state waqf boards and governments concerned for appropriate action. "As per the details available on WAMSI (Waqf Assets Management System of India), 58,929 waqf properties are facing encroachment, out of which Karnataka has 869 such waqf properties," he said.