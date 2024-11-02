Oppn targets MahaYuti over Maha’s GDP fall ahead of polls

Mumbai : Amid the ongoing campaign for the Assembly election, the opposition has targeted the MahaYuti government over the decline in Maharashtra’s share in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Gujrat taking over Maharashtra in relative per capita income.

The trigger was the report by the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council’s members Sanjeev Sanyal and Akanksha Arora released in September this year wherein it was mentioned that Maharashtra’s share of national GDP slipped to 13.3 per cent in 2023-24 from 15.2 per cent in 2010-11.

From 2000-01 onwards, however, Gujarat's relative per capita income surged significantly, eventually surpassing Maharashtra. As per the latest data, Gujarat's relative per capita income stands at 160.7 per cent of the national average, as compared to Maharashtra's 150.7 per cent.

NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar expressed serious concern over Maharashtra’s state of finances and its ranking in comparison with other states.

“The Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council said that Maharashtra's performance in the economic sector has deteriorated compared to other states in the country. At present, the state rulers have diverted the funds of schemes meant for the poor for some other schemes. For the last two to three months, the poor have been hit the most,” he said.

Sharad Pawar said that he is worried about the state of Maharashtra because the present rulers have failed to handle some important issues.

“In the ranking of states announced by the central department, Maharashtra, which used to be among the top five, is no longer. Maharashtra’s contribution in the GDP has fallen and its ranking in relative per capita income also declined as per the PM Economic Advisory Council,” he added.

He said that steps that should be taken to strengthen the economy are being ignored, adding that the problems are not solved by politics alone.

“If there is a way out of all this, there is no option but to change the government. Those who have the power to bring about change should be elected to power by the people. We can bring change through collective efforts,” he said.

Further, state NCP SP chief and former finance minister Jayant Patil blamed BJP for Maharashtra’s backwardness saying from 2014 till date it was in the government.

“Gujarat’s share in GDP has increased to more than 8.1 per cent. Its per capita income also increased. It is our sincere view that all states should progress but Maharashtra has come to this as the state has blindly diverted industries and trade to Gujarat. Those who are totally responsible for the present situation will be sent back home by the people. During the MahaYuti government, the government ate dhokla but gave pumpkins to Maharashtra,” said Patil.

However, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske shot back saying that the PM Economic Advisory Council’s report has exposed how the Uddhav Thackeray-led government was ineffective.

“However, the hate-mongering Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders will never look at these findings. During Uddhav Thackeray’s tenure, the state's share in GDP was 13 per cent in 2020-21 but during the MahaYuti government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, it increased to 13.3 per cent. Similarly, Maharashtra’s relative Per Capita Income was 144.4 per cent during The Uddhav Thackeray-led government but shot up to 150.7 per cent in 2023-24,” he said.

Mhaske said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders before criticising the MahaYuti government should have read that the contents of the paper including facts and opinions expressed are the sole responsibility of the authors.

“EAC-PM or Govt of India does not endorse the accuracy of the facts, figures or opinions expressed therein,” said Mhaske.

However, Mhaske’s move to downplay the report’s findings may not stop the opposition from further targeting the government especially when the state’s fiscal deficit has crossed Rs 2 lakh crore and debt burden mounted to over Rs 7.82 lakh crore in the wake of a freebies and populist schemes including Ladki Bahin Yojana.

