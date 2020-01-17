Opposition leaders slam CDS Bipin Rawat's statements on Kashmir and terrorism

Opposition leaders have criticized CDS Bipin Rawat's statements on Kashmir, terrorism and politics surrounding them. CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury has said as a military commander, Gen Bipin Rawat has no business making these statements while AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said he is undermining civilian supremacy.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Thursday said de-radicalisation camps are operating in the country as it was necessary to isolate people who are completely radicalised.

Gen Rawat aid girls and boys as young as 10 and 12 years are being radicalised in Kashmir which he described as a matter of concern.

"These people can still be isolated from radicalisation in a gradual way. But there are people who have been completely radicalised. These people need to be taken out separately, possibly taken to some de-radicalisation camps," Gen Rawat had said.

In response, the opposition leaders had takes of their own.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said, "Who'll deradicalise lynchers & their political masters? What about those opposing citizenship for Assam's Bengali Muslims? Maybe deradicalise "Badla" Yogi & "Pakistan jao" Meerut SP? Maybe deradicalise those imposing hardship on us through NPR-NRC (sic). This is not the first ridiculous statement he has made. Policy is decided by civilian administration not by any General. By speaking on policy/politics, he is undermining civilian supremacy".

Mirroring his thoughts, CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, "This is deeply condemnable and shocking. A military commander has no business saying this. It shows the weakness of the political leadership and is detrimental to India's case on Kashmir."

It is for the first time a top-ranking official publicly has talked about existence of de-radicalisation camps in India.

Gen Bipin Rawat said containing radicalisation is key to effectively combat terrorism, adding radicalised young people were involved in pelting security forces with stones in Kashmir.