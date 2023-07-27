Opposition MPs' Protests Over Manipur Issue Lead To Lok Sabha Proceedings Suspension

Protests by Opposition MPs regarding the Manipur issue have resulted in the suspension of Lok Sabha proceedings until 2 pm on Thursday. Members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) chose to wear black attire in Parliament as a symbol of their disagreement with the situation in Manipur.



The Congress party and other opposition groups are demanding a comprehensive discussion on the Manipur situation and are seeking a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These protests and slogan-raising actions in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have caused disruptions since the commencement of the monsoon session on July 20.

Additionally, the floor leaders of the opposition parties are scheduled to meet with Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, on Thursday in Parliament to discuss crucial issues.

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted the no-confidence motion against the government, which was put forward by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on behalf of the opposition parties belonging to the I.N.D.I.A alliance. Following the motion's presentation, the Speaker inquired about the number of members supporting it.

The upcoming action regarding the no-confidence motion passed against the Central Government by the I.N.D.I.A alliance, including the date and time of the debate, is yet to be clarified by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. To ensure their presence during the proceedings, Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and Aam Admi Party have issued a three-line whip to their MPs, mandating their attendance in the house on July 27 and 28.