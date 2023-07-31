Opposition's I.N.D.I.A Delegation Lauded For Visit To Manipur, AAP MP Calls For Action

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha praised the delegation of the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) for their visit to strife-torn Manipur, describing them as representatives who returned "after wiping off the tears of the people of Manipur." Chadha addressed reporters before a crucial meeting of the 21 MPs and the Opposition bloc leaders.



The purpose of the meeting was to provide the members with a comprehensive update on the Manipur situation and devise further strategies for the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. The meeting was also attended by senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Chadha stated that the I.N.D.I.A alliance would disclose their next steps regarding Manipur after the meeting. He emphasized the alliance's dedication to addressing the grievances of the people of Manipur and pledged to keep everyone informed about their future actions in this regard.

Notably, 21 I.N.D.I.A MPs visited Manipur on Saturday to assess the ground situation in the northeastern state, which has been grappling with civil unrest since May 3.

The AAP MP criticized the central government for introducing a forthcoming bill to replace the Centre's ordinance regarding control of services in Delhi. He denounced the ordinance as undemocratic and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to dismantle the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital. Chadha asserted that this move not only goes against the country's Constitution but also disregards the interests of the two crore people residing in Delhi. According to him, the BJP's decision to introduce the bill stems from their realization that they are losing ground in Delhi, leading to this attempt to undermine the Delhi government.

In response to the situation, the AAP issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in Rajya Sabha, requiring their presence in the House until August 4 in preparation for the bill's discussion. The bill aims to replace an ordinance that had negated a Supreme Court order granting the Delhi government the authority to handle transfers and postings.

The I.N.D.I.A alliance had previously stated its intention to resist the bill's approval, even though the central government possesses sufficient numbers in both Houses to pass it.

In response to the situation, the government clarified that the Delhi Ordinance Bill will not be discussed on the current day but criticized the Opposition for preventing the discussion on Manipur from taking place in Parliament. Union minister Piyush Goyal expressed frustration, stating that the government had been prepared to address the Manipur issue for nine days, but the Opposition did not allow it to happen. He further asserted that if the Opposition is willing, a discussion on Manipur could be arranged at 2 pm.