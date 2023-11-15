Live
- Wanaparthy: Agri Minister highlights progress
- Jharkhand Foundation Day 2023 Wishes, WhatsApp Status and Quotes to Share on 15th November
- Cong will change CM every 6 months: KTR
- Intense battle brews in Kollapur
- 5 Best camera smartphones under Rs 20,000: Samsung Galaxy A23, Oppo A79 and more
- Mancherial: Suman teaches winning formula to BRS cadres
- Dhootha, Starring Naga Chaitanya, Reveals OTT Platform and Sets Release Date
- KCR betrayed people of Telangana: Yashaswini
- BRS spending 100s of crores to defeat me: Seethakka
- Cong, TDP did nothing for Muslims: Mahmood Ali
Just In
Others commit petty thefts, BJP commits robberies: Kharge
Highlights
Datia (MP): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of toppling governments in different states,...
Datia (MP): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of toppling governments in different states, including the Kamal Nath-led dispensation in Madhya Pradesh in 2020, using illegitimate means.
He was speaking at a public meeting at Indergarh in Sewda assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district ahead of the November 17 elections.
"In 2018, you elected a Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. They (the BJP) lured Congress MLAs, bribed them to bring it down," Kharge alleged.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS