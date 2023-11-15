Others commit petty thefts, BJP commits robberies: Kharge

Datia (MP): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of toppling governments in different states, including the Kamal Nath-led dispensation in Madhya Pradesh in 2020, using illegitimate means.

He was speaking at a public meeting at Indergarh in Sewda assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district ahead of the November 17 elections.

"In 2018, you elected a Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. They (the BJP) lured Congress MLAs, bribed them to bring it down," Kharge alleged.

