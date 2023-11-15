  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Others commit petty thefts, BJP commits robberies: Kharge

Others commit petty thefts, BJP commits robberies: Kharge
x
Highlights

Datia (MP): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of toppling governments in different states,...

Datia (MP): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of toppling governments in different states, including the Kamal Nath-led dispensation in Madhya Pradesh in 2020, using illegitimate means.

He was speaking at a public meeting at Indergarh in Sewda assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district ahead of the November 17 elections.

"In 2018, you elected a Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. They (the BJP) lured Congress MLAs, bribed them to bring it down," Kharge alleged.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X