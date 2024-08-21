Outrage in Badlapur: Over 70 Arrested As Protests Erupt Over Delay In FIR For Kindergarten Sexual Abuse Case

More than 70 individuals have been arrested, and five FIRs have been registered against 500 people within 24 hours following protests in Badlapur, Maharashtra, over the sexual abuse of two young kindergarten students. The police's swift action in arresting the protesters starkly contrasts with the delay in registering the FIR, which reportedly took 12 hours.

The opposition, led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition (comprising the Congress, NCP(SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT)), has strongly criticized the Mahayuti-led government for the police's perceived insensitivity. They allege that the parents of the victims were forced to wait for 12 hours at the Badlapur police station before their complaints were acknowledged.

The medical examination of the victims was also allegedly delayed by 10 hours, raising concerns of a possible cover-up by the authorities. One particularly disturbing report from The Indian Express highlights that the mother of one of the victims, who is two months pregnant, was kept at the police station for over 10 hours.

In response to the public outcry, the Maharashtra government has suspended three police officials for alleged negligence and assigned a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the case. The school management has also suspended the principal, a class teacher, and a female attendant.

### Outrage Over FIR Delay in Badlapur Case

The case involves the sexual abuse of two young girls, aged three and four, by a cleaning staff member at a school in Badlapur between August 12-13. The accused, Akshay Shinde, was arrested on August 17. However, the FIR was reportedly registered 12 hours after the incident was first reported to the police, around 9 pm on August 16. This delay has sparked outrage, as prompt action is crucial for preserving circumstantial and medical evidence in such cases.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has demanded an explanation from Maharashtra over the "12-hour delay" in registering the FIR. The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also accused the school of attempting to cover up the crime rather than assisting the parents in filing a police complaint.

Protests erupted in Badlapur on Tuesday, with thousands of people blocking the local railway station and halting trains. The protestors also vandalized the school where the abuse took place. In response, the police resorted to a lathi charge, but were met with stone-pelting, resulting in injuries to a dozen officers, including senior officials. Internet services in Badlapur were temporarily suspended.

NCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule has questioned the delay in filing the FIR and called for an inquiry into the police's inaction. Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also criticized the Maharashtra government's handling of the case, comparing it to the swift response of the Kolkata Police in a similar incident involving the rape and murder of a trainee doctor.