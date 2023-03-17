  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Over 10,000 encounters in UP under Yogi Adityanath government

Over 10,000 encounters in UP under Yogi Adityanath government
x

Over 10,000 encounters in UP under Yogi Adityanath government 

Highlights

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has claimed that more than 10,000 encounters have taken place between police and criminals in the state in the past six years during which 63 criminals had been killed.

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has claimed that more than 10,000 encounters have taken place between police and criminals in the state in the past six years during which 63 criminals had been killed.

A police personnel had also been martyred, according to a data released by the state government.

"In terms of number of encounters, Meerut is at the top in the state with the highest number of 3,152 encounters taking place since 2017, in which 63 criminals were killed and 1708 criminals were injured," the official release said.

During the same period, besides, a policeman was also martyred while 401 cops were injured during the police encounters.

A total of 5,967 criminals were nabbed during the action of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X