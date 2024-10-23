Over 150 trains cancelled

Kolkata: More than 150 Express and Passenger trains running through South Eastern Railway jurisdiction have been cancelled in view of the possibility of formation of a severe cyclonic storm which is likely to hit Odisha-West Bengal coasts on October 25, an SER official said on Tuesday.

The trains cancelled include Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express, Kamakhya-Yesvantpur AC Express, Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express, Howrah-Bhubaneswar Shatabdi Express and Howrah-Yesvantpur Express, he said.

The trains cancelled were scheduled to depart their originating stations from October 23 to 25, the SER official said. More trains running through the SER zone may be cancelled if the situation demands.

The Kolkata-headquartered SER zone is spread over the States of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand. The Eastern Railway will operate an emergency control room from October 24 to 25, an ER official said.