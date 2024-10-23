Live
- ED raids 14 locations in Bengal PDS scam case
- YS Jagan visits kin of young girl died in an attack in Guntur district
- Economists hail India's robust GDP growth projections by global financial institutions
- UNRWA chief warns of surging death toll in Gaza, calls for immediate ceasefire
- What Happens When AI Controls Your Life? Watch Ananya Panday’s ‘CTRL’ to Find Out
- AP inks pact with Meta to boost digital public services
- CID carries out searches at liquor distilleries
- 5 die as private bus hits auto
- Diarrhoea outbreak: Vijayanand visits Gurla
- WhatsApp Introduces Contact Management on Web and Windows Apps
Just In
Over 150 trains cancelled
More than 150 Express and Passenger trains running through South Eastern Railway jurisdiction have been cancelled in view of the possibility of formation of a severe cyclonic storm which is likely to hit Odisha-West Bengal coasts on October 25, an SER official said on Tuesday.
The trains cancelled include Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express, Kamakhya-Yesvantpur AC Express, Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express, Howrah-Bhubaneswar Shatabdi Express and Howrah-Yesvantpur Express, he said.
The trains cancelled were scheduled to depart their originating stations from October 23 to 25, the SER official said. More trains running through the SER zone may be cancelled if the situation demands.
The Kolkata-headquartered SER zone is spread over the States of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand. The Eastern Railway will operate an emergency control room from October 24 to 25, an ER official said.