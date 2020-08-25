Over 3.5 crore people tested for Coronavirus under 'Test Track Treat' strategy: Health ministry

NEW DELHI: Over 3.5 crore people have been tested for Covid-19 so far, resolutely following the 'Test Track Treat' strategy, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Tuesday.

"India has tested more than 3.5 crore people for Covid-19 so far, resolutely following its 'Test Track Treat' strategy," the MoHFW tweeted.

On Monday, the country's total coronavirus count reached 31,06,349 which include 23,38,036 cured/discharged/migrated cases. The death toll stood at 57,542.

The Ministry further pointed out that high testings in the country have helped in controlling the spread of the infection.

"As the first step towards timely identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment, higher testing also results in limiting the spread of infection," it said.

The MoHFW had earlier said that the gap between recoveries and Covid-19 active cases continues to widen as the recoveries are more than three times the active cases.

"The gap between recoveries and Covid-19 active cases continues to widen. The recoveries are more than 3 times the active cases," it said.