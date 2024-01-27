  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Padma awards for 4 from France underscore strength of its ties with India

Padma awards for 4 from France underscore strength of its ties with India
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Noting that four people from France, the highest for any foreign country, have received the Padma awards this year, official sources said...

New Delhi: Noting that four people from France, the highest for any foreign country, have received the Padma awards this year, official sources said this underscores the strength of India-France relations. The Padma awards were announced on Thursday, the day French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in India to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

Those from France who received the honour include 100-year-old yoga exponent Charlotte Chopin and Kiran Vyas (79), a global yoga and Ayurveda practitioner. The other two are Pierre Sylvain Filliozat (87), a Sanskrit scholar dedicated to advancing Indian culture studies and Fred Negrit, an Indologist fostering great awareness and appreciation of Indian culture, according to government citations. All four of them have been bestowed with the Padma Shri.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X