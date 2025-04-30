Pahalgam attack worst since 26/11

New Delhi: India strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as the worst civilian attack since the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Delivering India’s statement at the launch of the Victims of Terrorism Association Network (VoTAN) at the United Nations, Deputy Permanent Representative of India Yojna Patel, said, “The Pahalgam terrorist attack represents the largest number of civilian casualties since the horrific 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008.

“Having been a victim of cross-border terrorism for decades, India fully understands the long-lasting impact such acts have on victims, their families and society.” She emphasised that India, with its history of facing cross-border terrorism, recognises the profound scars such acts leave on societies over time. Ambassador Patel also acknowledged the strong and unequivocal support shown by the international community in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.