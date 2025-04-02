Pak troops cross LoC in J&K’s Poonch; effectively responded, says Indian Army

Jammu : The Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesman said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Army intruded into the Indian side and also violated the ceasefire by opening fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

“The violation took place at 1.10 p.m. on Tuesday, and the Indian troops responded with controlled and calibrated retaliation,” the spokesman said.

The defence spokesman made no mention of any casualties on the Pakistani side of the LoC due to Indian retaliation, but official sources said five enemy soldiers were injured in the explosion and the subsequent firing between the two sides.

Lt. Colonel Suneel Bartwal, defence ministry spokesman, said in a statement, "On 01 Apr 2025, a mine blast occurred in Krishna Ghati Sector due to Pakistan Army intrusion across LoC. This was followed by unprovoked firing and ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army. Own troops responded effectively in a controlled and calibrated manner. Situation is under control and being closely monitored."

“Indian Army reiterates the importance of upholding the tenets of Director Generals Military Operations (DGsMO) understanding of 2021 to maintain peace along the LoC,” he further said.

Since the signing of the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021, between the two sides, ceasefire violations have been rare, and the local issues have usually been resolved through flag meetings at the Brigade commander's level.

The Indian Army and the security forces have been maintaining heightened vigil on the border and the LoC because of the presence of foreign mercenaries in border districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua and at some places in the hinterland of Jammu division.

Currently, an extended ‘seek and destroy’ operation has been going on since March 23, when five Pakistani terrorists were seen in the Kathua district, 4 km inside the International Border.

Two of these five terrorists have been gunned down so far by the security forces while efforts are on to trace and eliminate the remaining three terrorists.

Four local policemen were killed in the initial gunfight between the police and the hiding terrorists.